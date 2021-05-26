GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

SAN RAMON, C.A., June 8, 2021—LONGi Solar has received awards for outstanding PV solar module performance from two independent testing labs, demonstrating consistent quality of LONGi’s cutting-edge technology. PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar industry, awarded LONGi “2021 Top Performer” status in its PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the fifth consecutive year, since 2017 when LONGi began selling modules in the U.S. The U.S. Renewable Energy Testing Center (RETC), a leading engineering service and certification testing provider for PV and renewable energy, named LONGi a “2021 High Achiever” in its PV Module Index Report for the third consecutive year.