Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year

PV Tech
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGCL System Integration has been recognised as a top performer within the PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) module reliability scorecard for a fifth consecutive year. Independent solar PV testing organisation PVEL has released the seventh instalment of its PV module reliability scorecard, which tests and scores solar modules on their long-term reliability and performance data. GCL-SI’s modules won top performer status in thermal cycling and damp heat testing, together with the PAN Performance category.

www.pv-tech.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Data#Gcl System Integration#The Pv Evolution Labs#Pan Performance#Scores Solar Modules#Pv Module Business#Product Reliability#Market#Heat#Company#Cycling#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
BusinessSFGate

Aprio Earns Spot on Vault Accounting 50 List for Second Consecutive Year

Rankings highlight firm’s commitment to hiring and retaining top talent. Aprio, LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and CPA firm, announced today that it has placed No. 21 on the 2022 Vault Accounting 50 List. The Vault Accounting 50 survey measures key factors accounting professionals indicate are important when choosing an employer, including culture, work/life balance, compensation, training and prestige.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

LONGi earns top awards in PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard and RETC’s PV Module Index Report

SAN RAMON, C.A., June 8, 2021—LONGi Solar has received awards for outstanding PV solar module performance from two independent testing labs, demonstrating consistent quality of LONGi’s cutting-edge technology. PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading independent test lab for the downstream solar industry, awarded LONGi “2021 Top Performer” status in its PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the fifth consecutive year, since 2017 when LONGi began selling modules in the U.S. The U.S. Renewable Energy Testing Center (RETC), a leading engineering service and certification testing provider for PV and renewable energy, named LONGi a “2021 High Achiever” in its PV Module Index Report for the third consecutive year.