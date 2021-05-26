GCL-SI scores PVEL top performer status for fifth consecutive year
GCL System Integration has been recognised as a top performer within the PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) module reliability scorecard for a fifth consecutive year. Independent solar PV testing organisation PVEL has released the seventh instalment of its PV module reliability scorecard, which tests and scores solar modules on their long-term reliability and performance data. GCL-SI’s modules won top performer status in thermal cycling and damp heat testing, together with the PAN Performance category.www.pv-tech.org