BAGGED S15: AIR MAX DRIFTER

After just having dropped some Summer-friendly colorways of White Gum and one contrast-stitched with Pine Green, the Air Max 97 is doing a full 180 and reverting back to black for its next release. This kids-exclusive drop undoubtedly has Fall and Winter in mind, with wet weather-warding leather overlays, seasonal hues, and a 3M reflective focus all featuring. The deep, dark theme is carried not the pair’s silver mesh uppers, its blue-tinted overlays and heavy lower-half focus on black before some timely pops of Racer Blue at the Swoosh and Air supports provide the pair with some color. Tongue, upper overlays, and mid panels feature a reflective finish — the latter in a checkerboard finish akin to this matching Air Max 90 — and the pair is completed by a blacked-out sole unit.