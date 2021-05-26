BAGGED S15: AIR MAX DRIFTER

Nike has had a strong focus on early-90s footwear of late, with retro basketball being the hot-ticket category amongst nostalgic sneakerheads. A resurgent Foamposite line has continued its evergreen presence, whilst the Swoosh has also drip-fed a few options of Scottie Pippen’s Nike Air More Uptempo. Through the has been a big focus on the era’s retro resurgence, up until recently, there’s been a big absence from the 1992/93 NBA MVP in Charles Barkley. But with this, the fourth colorway of his 1994 signature sneaker appearing, it has now become apparent that Nike will be shining the spotlight on Chuck in 2021. Here, the Swoosh returns to the classic Air Max CB 94 “Cool Grey” — a colorway last seen by retailers back in 2015.