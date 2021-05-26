Baltimore students won’t be forced to repeat grades

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore City Schools won’t require tens of thousands of students failing classes this year amid challenges posed by the pandemic to repeat a grade in the fall.

Instead, Chief Academic Officer Joan Dabrowski says they will give students additional time and customized instruction plans to make up gaps.

News outlets report that the decision was announced at a school board meeting Tuesday night and in emails to parents and teachers. No school board vote is required.

About 65% of secondary students and 50% of elementary students in the system are failing at least one class, according to the school system. Testing will determine what students have missed and a catch-up plan will be developed.

The grading system is also being changed. Elementary students with an “unsatisfactory” grade in a course and middle school students with a failing grade will get a “not completed.” High school students with a failing grade will get a “no credit.”

Dabrowksi told the school board that they want to signal “a hopeful space for our young people and our commitment as educators to wrap around them when we bring them back.”