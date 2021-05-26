Cancel
Sharon, MA

Dispatch's Chadwick Stokes — Live At Mass Audubon's Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Stokes, frontman for Boston-based Dispatch, performs live at Mass Audubon's Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary in Sharon, MA, for a Front Row Boston socially-distant session. Stokes is an artist that's committed to using music as a vehicle for social and political change. From Dispatch and State Radio to his solo work as Chadwick Stokes and the Pintos, his projects weave together a passion for music, art, history, and activism. In this session Stokes plays new songs from the forthcoming Dispatch album Break Our Fall, due out on May 28.

