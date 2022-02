CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Pet of the week, Nelly. Nelly is a sweet 5-year-old mix who is a total people lover and is always down for a cuddle or nap. Nelly loves exploring the world with her nose and is at her best when she can be the only dog in the home. You might be a perfect match for her if you live in a quiet neighborhood and have no young children. Nelly along with many adorable dogs and cats is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their in-person adoption appointment process. Visit PAWSChicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO