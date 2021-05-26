What Is Kaitlynn Carter's Net Worth?

Rewriting history! Heidi Montag revealed her biggest reality TV regrets, including her goodbye with Lauren Conrad. “When I said goodbye to Lauren in her apartment, I wish I could have, even if they didn’t air it, tell her more of what was on my heart,” Montag, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, which premiered in May. “You know, not just do it for a scene, because I didn’t think that was really one of the last times that I would see her.”