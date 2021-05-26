Cancel
‘Hurricane fatigue’: Gulf Coast emergency managers still rebuilding as they prep for more storms

By Carly Berlin
Southerly
Southerly
 18 days ago
Local officials are working to inform the public while still recovering from 2020’s record-breaking season—all on tight budgets. Two weeks before the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, Lake Charles, La. was hit by one of the worst flooding events in its history. On May 17, up to 15 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours. Roads suddenly became rivers, stranding people in their cars.

Southerly

Southerly

Southerly is an independent non-profit media organization that covers the intersection of ecology, justice, and culture in the American South.

