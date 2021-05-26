Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Melissa Fumero Spills Details About The Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale - Exclusive

By Katy Kroll
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like the Little Engine That Could, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has continually beat the ratings odds and managed to stay on the air for seven seasons across two major television networks. But in the summer of 2021, the police procedural sitcom will come to an end with its eighth and final season. Starring Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, and Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" revolves around a cast of characters in Brooklyn's fictional 99th precinct. First premiering in 2013 on Fox, the critically acclaimed series lasted five seasons on that network before being canceled and then picked up by NBC, where it spent its remaining seasons.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Braugher
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
Terry Crews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Series Finale#Sitcom#Season Finale#Nbc#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Hulu#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Sgt Amy Santiago#Det Jake Peralta#Marvel#Final Season#Daughter#Lt Terry Jeffords#Capt Raymond Holt#Goodbye#Exclusive#Modok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesnetflixjunkie.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 release date, synopsis, trailer, and more

What is the release date of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8? Will the crew of the 99th precinct return for another season? Here are all the new details from the season. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the best workplace sitcoms out there and it will return for another season. All seasons including season 7 are now available on Netflix UK, US, Austria, Canada, France, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Malaysia, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, and Thailand. In many other countries, season 7 has not made its debut. Though it will be available with its 13 episodes in 2021.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine wraps filming

The acclaimed comedy finished shooting its eighth and final season on Thursday night. "We just wrapped Brooklyn 99," tweeted co-creator Dan Goor. "I want to thank our amazing crew and cast. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, and Chelsea Peretti, thank you. You changed my life." Fellow co-creator Michael Schur followed up Goor's tweet by posting a June 2012 email from him pitching a show about a "Small town police force." Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season premieres Aug. 12.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Mashup: Jake Peralta's One Helluva Die Hard Fan

As we wind down to the eighth and final season of the NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the series released its latest compilation of detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) in one of his many pop culture obsessions Die Hard. The first clip has the Nine-Nine debating on the best cop film with Peralta declaring, "Die Hard is the best cop movie of all time. One cop heroically saving the day while everyone stands around and watches. It's the story of my life."
Brooklyn, NYComicBook

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Wraps Production for Good, Co-Creator Thanks Cast and Crew

After cancellations, renewals, and delays, the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has finally wrapped filming, according to co-creator Dan Goor, who announced the conclusion of production on Twitter. The upcoming season marks the eighth season of the series, which premiered on FOX in 2013. In 2018, the network cancelled the series, largely due to its dwindling viewership numbers despite always earning strong critical reactions, only for NBC to then pick up the series for its final three seasons. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently slated to premiere this August in the highly coveted spot following the Summer Olympics.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max Renews Acclaimed Comedy Series HACKS For a 2nd Season

HBO Max has renewed the Max Original series HACKS for a second season. The critically-acclaimed comedy has been a top performer on the platform since its debut, consistently ranking in the top ten most viewed titles out of all available content. Season one, from creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Emmy®-winner Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). The season will conclude this Thursday, June 10 with the final two episodes.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Ben Feldman interview: ‘Superstore’

“The finale was almost like an emotional Xanax for the fans and for us it was a giant glass of wine,” Ben Feldman says about the upbeat series finale of NBC’s beloved workplace comedy “Superstore,” which ended on a hopeful note, delivering an emotionally satisfying final montage for fans. He adds, “we shot that during the pandemic and so yeah everybody needed it!” Watch our exclusive video interview with Feldman above.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K. is a supervillain sitcom that’s so much better than he looks

In an early scene in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the eponymous Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing needs to shrink something—which is a pretty normal situation for M.O.D.O.K. to find himself in, since he owns an evil tech company/terrorist organization. He could easily just pull some kind of shrink ray off of a nearby shelf and move on to the next plot thing, but in a moment that succinctly illustrates what’s so special about the show, M.O.D.O.K. makes a point to say that he’s grabbing some Pym Particles so he can use those to shrink. The show doesn’t stop to make sure you know what Pym Particles are and it doesn’t explain who Hank Pym is; it just acknowledges the most popular name-brand shrinking technology in the Marvel Universe and trusts that viewers will be on board.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Hulu's Creepy Nine Perfect Strangers Series Showcases Its Star-Studded Cast in First Trailer

Ready for something like The Undoing or Big Little Lies Part 2? Not the actual Part 2 (or Season 2), which was a major disappointment, but rather a new collaboration from author Liane Moriarty, writer David E. Kelley, and star Nicole Kidman: Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Moriarty’s bestselling book, the series “will take place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Revealed as Borderlands Spinoff with All-Star Cast

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a Dungeons & Dragons-themed Borderlands spinoff starring Ashly Burch as Tiny Tina, has been officially revealed. Gearbox Software and 2K Games announced the early 2022 game during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! event. Burch isn’t the only one featured in the game, though, as the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands all-star cast includes Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes, and Will Arnett.
TV Seriestv-recaps-reviews.com

TV-Recaps-Reviews

Peacock Gives Straight-to-Series Order for 'Ted' Prequel. Peacock Orders 8 Episodes of Drama 'The Resort' from Andy Siara and Sam Esmail. Peacock Orders 10 Episodes of Drama 'Mrs. Davis' Created by Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez. Labels: Mrs Davis , Peacock , Renew Cancel. Saturday, May 22, 2021. TV Tonight...