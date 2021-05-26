Melissa Fumero Spills Details About The Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale - Exclusive
Like the Little Engine That Could, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has continually beat the ratings odds and managed to stay on the air for seven seasons across two major television networks. But in the summer of 2021, the police procedural sitcom will come to an end with its eighth and final season. Starring Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, and Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" revolves around a cast of characters in Brooklyn's fictional 99th precinct. First premiering in 2013 on Fox, the critically acclaimed series lasted five seasons on that network before being canceled and then picked up by NBC, where it spent its remaining seasons.www.looper.com