Playzido has promised to deliver a flurry of commercial tie-ups, as the casino games supplier unveils a content distribution deal alongside online gambling firm BetVictor. In a partnership that was facilitated by Fusion, the platform of Aspire Global’s online casino aggregator and content provider Pariplay, the deal will see a selection of titles from Playzido’s games catalogue be made available to the Gibraltar-based online casino across multiple markets in which it operates.