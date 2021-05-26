2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive Review: A Decent Consolation

The Defender 90 loses 10 inches in wheelbase and 17 inches in overall length, but you'd hardly notice it from the driver's seat. After decades of teasing Americans with grey market imports and a brief, glorious run of legal sales in the 1990s, the reborn four-door Land Rover Defender 110 finally launched in the U.S. in June 2020. Following closely behind and hitting showrooms just a few months ago is the two-door 2021 Land Rover Defender 90—itself a far more compelling SUV solely based on its lack of rear doors. For purely selfish reasons, this is the Defender that would best suit me, an unmarried person with no children or pets. Indeed, Land Rover seems to agree, as a company spokesperson jokingly referred to the Defender 90 as "the selfish Defender."