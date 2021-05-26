2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive Review: A Decent Consolation
By all accounts, we should hate the Volkswagen Taos. But not because it's bad or incompetent or unlikable – it's the opposite of all of those things. Taking a page from the Tiguan's book, the Taos offers a new segment of consumers European style and driving dynamics in a crossover form factor and at a reasonable price. But still, the Taos should earn our ire for taking the place of the Golf, arguably the most honest and likable compact hatchback to ever grace US shores.www.motor1.com