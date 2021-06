We here in the USA enjoy freedoms people elsewhere can only dream of. But our freedom comes at a price, and it’s paid by the brave men and women of our armed forces who selflessly put themselves in the service of the rest of us. They protect the rights and freedoms of people who can’t protect themselves. For the sake of a better world, they leave the comforts of home, friends, and family to sacrifice life and limb. Sometimes, they come home with deep, hidden scars in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder.