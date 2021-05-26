Cancel
Democrats Going All in on "All Lives Matter" in Response to Antisemitic Violence

By David Bernstein
Reason.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome examples below. The irony is almost painful, but I also wonder who the political genius in Democratic circles is who obviously sent out a memo telling left-wing Democrats to respond to a spate of violent antisemitic attacks in American cities by linking it to Islamophobia (see Warren and Sanders tweets, and there are many others) and all lives mattering it. Judging from my social media feed, a lot of Democratic-leaning Jews who have until now been quite forgiving of what many of us have seen of the growing power of implicitly antisemitic intersectionalism in the Democratic Party are really mad.

MinoritiesDothan Eagle

‘All lives matter’ is a fallacy

May 27 was the first anniversary of the murder of George "Big" Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in 2020. His murder, as with the killings of Ammaud Aubury and Breonna Taylor set of a summer of protest and racial reckoning, all while during a global pandemic. While Floyd's murderer was found "guilty," as with the trials of the three other former officers on the scene as accessories to the murder pending, the killings of Rayshard Brooks, Daunte Wright, Andrew Brown, Jr., as with the newly released footage chronicling the death of Ronald Greene, are proof that the battle for racial equality and equity in America is a never-ending one.
MinoritiesConnersville News-Examiner

Antisemitic attacks show people believe all Jews think alike

It matters not which group is in the crosshairs, prejudice inevitably rests on the adjective “all.”. Currently Jews are targeted. In the wake of the deadly exchange of missiles between Israel and Hamas, synagogues have been vandalized in Phoenix and Chicago.
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Rep. Deutch Blames the Squad for Antisemitic Violence

With the Israeli-Palestinian conflict mostly subdued as a result of a ceasefire, the tensions have sparked a dialogue in the US around the antisemitic violence that Democrat Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) has blamed on the Squad. In the first weeks of the conflict, Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'Critical race theory' is just the ideology of the Democrats

If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you may have stumbled across arguments about critical race theory, or CRT — what it is, whether it’s good or bad, whether it even exists at all. The term has surged in popularity largely thanks to the efforts of Christopher Rufo, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute who has almost single-handedly spearheaded a wave of state-level Republican initiatives to ban the teaching of CRT in public schools, which have provoked alarm among liberals and a long string of jokes about right-wing "cancel culture." But in a recent piece for Arc Digital, the writer Oliver Traldi noted that "critical race theory" is just the latest name for an ideology that we’ve been arguing about for nearly a decade: social justice, identity politics, “wokeness,” “intersectionality,” the successor ideology, cancel culture, cultural Marxism, etc. It can be hard to define precisely, and the various names cover a range of practices, from law to corporate and university culture to art and entertainment, but you generally know it when you see it. If you encounter language about “whiteness” and “white supremacy,” hetero- and cis-normativity, “racialized” and “criminalized” persons, and “gendered” bodies, among others, you’re encountering the phenomenon designated by the term critical race theory, regardless of what you think the best name for it is.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

McCarthy says Pelosi's failure to address 'abhorrent' Omar controversy shows 'Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's failure to address the controversy surrounding Rep. Ilhan Omar shows "Democrats are tolerant of anti-Semitism and sympathizing with terrorists." “It’s time for the Speaker to act,” McCarthy tweeted Thursday, calling comments Omar recently made “anti-Semitic & anti-American” and “abhorrent.”. “Speaker...
Politicsimgflip.com

ALL Lives Matter, Including Hillary's & Nancy's

I have two hands and these ladies are rather old and frail even if they were a bit waterlogged. So, both. Because I’m a good Christian. and I wouldn’t let hate enter my heart in a moment that someone needed my help. Let God judge them. It’s not my job.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Inside the new Democratic divide on Israel

THE OMAR AFTERMATH — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team put out a statement this afternoon that rebuked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, for comparing war crimes committed by the U.S. and Israel to those of the Taliban and Hamas — while also thanking her for clarifying those comments.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Tammy Bruce: Democrats will be forced to reckon with their radical agenda

Tammy Bruce highlighted issues within the Democratic party on "Fox News Primetime" Friday, noting that leadership won't be able to "hide" anymore. TAMMY BRUCE: Amid the Democrats’ far-left power grab and failures, Democrats are flailing, they are on the defensive, they are in disarray and they are divided, and will soon be forced to reckon with the reckless radical agenda that they have foisted on we the American people because guess what, they can’t hide it anymore. Joe Biden can’t hide in the basement anymore. Kamala Harris is not going to be able to laugh off every policy and debacle over the next four years, and there will be some, and Nancy Pelosi isn’t going to be able to keep the far-left socialist Israeli-hating "Squad" in check much longer. It’s time for conservatives, Republicans and common-sense Americans, all across the country, to keep the foot on the gas pedal. We are the majority, we are the ones with ideas, which will improve our country and lives, and we’re the ones who care about our founding principles and want prosperity for every single man woman and child. Americans are waking up to the disaster that is the Democratic Party.
Congress & CourtsFlorida Star

Sole Black GOP U.S. Senator Declares “America Not a Racist,” Many Disagree

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” said South Carolina Republican Tim Scott, the only African American Republican in the U.S. Senate. In remarks that appeared to demonstrate a need to confront racial guilt and White grievance at a time when the FBI has declared White supremacy a national security threat, Sen. Scott appeared to have tasked himself […]
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Out-of-touch Democrats running scared of progressives

Democratic senators, we are told, are “befuddled” by Joe Manchin . Alexander Bolton writes in The Hill that colleagues are “confused” and trying to figure out why the West Virginia senator is “bucking his party.”. Seriously? Democrats don’t understand why Manchin, who is up for reelection in 2024 in a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel slams 'anti-Semitic' Ilhan Omar

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is calling on Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., to be removed from the House of Representatives after her inflammatory comments implying a comparison between the U.S., Israel, and Hamas. "Ilhan Omar comparing Israel to terrorist organizations is anti-Semitic and unacceptable," McDaniel tweeted Saturday. "She should...
San Jose, CAMercury News

Opinion: It’s up to all of us to end violence against Asian Americans

“This is America, where you are allowed to speak the truth as long as nothing changes.”. An 84-year-old Thai man takes a stroll outside of his home in San Francisco and is shoved to his death in an unprovoked attack. An Asian woman in downtown San Jose waits for a train and is sexually assaulted while being called racial slurs. A young white man has a bad day, so he buys a gun and walks into separate businesses in Atlanta to murder eight people, six of them Asian women.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Byron Donalds' office: 'White liberals' like CNN's Brianna Keilar 'can’t comprehend' Black Republicans

The office of Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. slammed CNN after a contentious interview on Thursday he had with "New Day" anchor Brianna Keilar. Donalds appeared on the liberal network to discuss the stonewalling from the Congressional Black Caucus, which has yet to welcome the freshman GOP lawmaker into the group despite his vocal interest in joining. The CBC currently does not have any Republican members.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@LockerRoom

Taking on Democrats’ ‘For the People’ Rhetoric

Editors at the Washington Examiner take issue with congressional Democrats’ contention that their election policies are designed “for the people.”. When a government makes a power grab, the grabbers typically claim to be acting “for the people.”. Thus when Democrats took control of the House, Senate, and White House this...