Democrats Going All in on "All Lives Matter" in Response to Antisemitic Violence
Some examples below. The irony is almost painful, but I also wonder who the political genius in Democratic circles is who obviously sent out a memo telling left-wing Democrats to respond to a spate of violent antisemitic attacks in American cities by linking it to Islamophobia (see Warren and Sanders tweets, and there are many others) and all lives mattering it. Judging from my social media feed, a lot of Democratic-leaning Jews who have until now been quite forgiving of what many of us have seen of the growing power of implicitly antisemitic intersectionalism in the Democratic Party are really mad.reason.com