Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox mark milestone in relationship

By Celebretainment
Quad-Cities Times
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have marked a year since they first said "I love you". The couple celebrated a major milestone in their relationship on Tuesday (25.05.21) and Kelly took to Twitter to acknowledge the day with his millions of followers. In the sweet post, he wrote: "she...

qctimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesnewschant.com

See Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly in ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Clip

Welcome to the darkish aspect! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share an intense scene in the new trailer for his or her upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The real-life couple, who met filming the thriller in March 2020, have a bodily altercation in the new clip, which was launched on Wednesday, June 9, by Entertainment Tonight. Fox, 35, performs FBI agent Rebecca Lombardo in the film, who groups up with fellow agent Karl Helter (Bruce Willis) and a Florida state cop named Byron Crawford (Emile Hirsch) to attempt to catch a serial killer (Lukas Haas).
Celebritieswopular.com

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Shack Up In $30,000-per-month Airbnb

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are shacking up in an Airbnb rental, estimated at $30,000 per month, in Los Angeles’ upscale Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Topics: megan fox machine gun kelly los angeles oaks shack airbnb. BING NEWS:. Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly shack up in $30,000-per-month Airbnb. Megan...
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Megan Fox is terrorized in the new “TILL DEATH” trailer

See the JENNIFER’S BODY star struggle to survive this snowbound horror-thriller. Screen Media has unveiled the trailer for TILL DEATH, coming to theaters and VOD July 2. Directed by S.K. Dale and scripted by Jason Carvey, it stars Megan Fox, Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken (Syfy’s NIGHTFLYERS), Aml Ameen (PARALLEL) and Jack Roth. The synopsis: “Emma [Fox] is stuck in a stale marriage to Mark and is surprised when he whisks her away to their secluded lake house for a romantic evening on their 10th anniversary. But everything soon changes, and Emma finds herself trapped and isolated in the dead of winter, the target of a plan that gets more sinister at every turn.”
Movieskfrxfm.com

How did MGK and Megan Fox meet?

Megan Fox & MGK’s new movie is coming soon Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been hot and steamy since they got together. They met on a set of a movie that is coming out soon. The trailer for ‘Midnight in The Switchgrass’ was released and features Megan Fox and MGK has enemies in this hot new thriller. Megan Fox is playing an FBI agent alongside Bruce Willis as they hunt for a serial killer. The director in a recent interview explained why Megan Fox was his first choice to star in this movie. He said, “She’s been doing this at a very high level for a long time,” he said, adding, “I went to Megan first, and I was shocked that she said yes.” Megan Fox gushed over her boyfriend’s role in the film saying, “I don’t know if people understand what a good actor he is. He is so charismatic and he is so naturally gifted and he’s so intense.” ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ will be released on July 23rd.
CelebritiesWUSA

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Engagement Will Likely Happen 'Sooner Than Later,' Source Says

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's love just keeps getting stronger. A source tells ET that the two "are pretty inseparable" at this point, and are already planning their future together. Following their PDA-packed appearances at the Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards last month, the lovebirds are currently gearing up for the release of Midnight in the Switchgrass, the film that brought them together. They'll also hit the road late summer for MGK's Tickets to My Downfall tour, which kicks off Sept. 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and wraps Dec. 18 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Beauty & Fashioncrfashionbook.com

Unpacking MGK and Megan Fox's Matching Style

Megan Fox’s relationship with Machine Gun Kelly is the perfect example of good-on-their-own-but-better-together — at least when it comes to style, that is. The pair started dating in the spring of 2020 when they met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, and Megan Fox also starred in Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for Bloody Valentine. Ever since they got together, the pair has served look after look for red carpets, Instagram snapshots, and paparazzi photos and we can’t get enough.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

It Doesn't Get Any Sexier Than Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Couple Style

When it comes to stylish celebrity couples, a few come to mind — Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, Beyoncé and JAY-Z . . . the list goes on. But what makes these duos stand out isn't just whipping up great outfits; they find ways to complement each other without compromising their own personal flair, creating fashion moments to remember. A (relatively) new couple on the scene, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have done just that, quickly developing a striking sense of couple style that has put them at the top of my watch list.
Moviescriticalhit.net

Megan Fox fights to survive in the horror-thriller Till Death

Till Death is the debut feature from director S. K. (Scott) Dale, with the script by Jason Carvey (A New Wave), and is a survival horror-thriller in which a woman must escape from an elaborate trap crafted by her husband. Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Forest) and...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Attend Machine Gun Kelly’s Surprise Concert Together

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker had the support of their girlfriends for an impromptu concert in California over the weekend. On Saturday, Kelly, 31, held a surprise rooftop concert in Venice Beach, which he announced an hour before it began on social media. Kelly was joined by Barker on the drums to perform their latest song together, “A Girl Like You” along with other hits from Kelly’s album, Tickets to My Downfall, which the two have collaborated on.
Louisiana Statehotnewhiphop.com

The Inseparable Duo, Megan Fox & MGK, Pulled Over In LA

Rockstar Machine Gun Kelly made the mistake of leaving his helmet home during a Wednesday morning motorcycle ride with lover Megan Fox today. The couple was pulled over in their LA neighborhood and were said to have been "friendly and cooperative with the officer," though Fox did have her helmet on. It seems Kelly, real name Colson Baker, was not only without his helmet but was not authorized to drive the motorcycle, as he was ticketed for not having his helmet and "not having the proper endorsement to operate a motorcycle on his driver's license."
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Addison Rae Rocks Fishnet Crop Top While Attending Concert With Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox

The TikTok star is all smiles while joining the Poosh founder and the 'Transformers' actress at Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker's surprise rooftop concert. AceShowbiz - Addison Rae is back at it for another sexy look. While hanging out with Megan Fox and her BFF Kourtney Kardashian, the TikTok star sported a black fishnet crop top which offered an eyeful of her underboob.
MoviesEW.com

Megan Fox is having the anniversary from hell in trailer for Till Death

In the horror-thriller Till Death, Megan Fox plays a woman named Emma, who finds herself handcuffed to the corpse of her husband Mark (Eoin Macken) in a remote, snowy locale. "It's this woman who feels trapped [in] this lifeless marriage and now she finds herself trapped to her lifeless husband," says first-time director S.K. Dale.