Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox mark milestone in relationship

Megan Fox & MGK’s new movie is coming soon Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been hot and steamy since they got together. They met on a set of a movie that is coming out soon. The trailer for ‘Midnight in The Switchgrass’ was released and features Megan Fox and MGK has enemies in this hot new thriller. Megan Fox is playing an FBI agent alongside Bruce Willis as they hunt for a serial killer. The director in a recent interview explained why Megan Fox was his first choice to star in this movie. He said, “She’s been doing this at a very high level for a long time,” he said, adding, “I went to Megan first, and I was shocked that she said yes.” Megan Fox gushed over her boyfriend’s role in the film saying, “I don’t know if people understand what a good actor he is. He is so charismatic and he is so naturally gifted and he’s so intense.” ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ will be released on July 23rd.