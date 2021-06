Wichita State forward transfer Trey Wade has committed to Arkansas and becomes Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman’s fifth transfer this spring. “I got the call from Coach Musselman and we talked it out and I like the staff he put together and the strong run they had last year,” Wade said. “He understands it’s my last year and the things I want to accomplish as a player, and I just feel like he can get those things done for me. It’s a win-win for me.