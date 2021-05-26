Cruella Review: Emma Stone’s Disney Revenge Story Is Bleeding With Style, Just Not Enough Bite

Over the last century or so, Disney has crafted some of the most terrifying and fun adversaries of our childhoods opposite its beloved heroes, princes, princesses, and toys, and when the studio decided to explore the tale of Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent in 2014 it provided an exciting new point of view. Seven years later, we now have our second villain prequel with Craig Gillespie's Cruella. But Ms. DeVil is worlds away from a prick on the finger and not-so eternal slumber; how does the House of Mouse make us care about a character so defined by her intense need to kill puppies for fashion?