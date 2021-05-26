Cancel
‘Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It’: Discovery+ Sets Reality Version Of Latest ‘Conjuring’ Film

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
 17 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: And how does your client plead, Counselor? Not guilty by reason of Satan, Your Honor. A new Discovery+ documentary chronicles the real-life case of a Connecticut man who was charged with a brutal murder and claimed innocence by insisting “the devil made me do it.” The streamer set a June 11 premiere date for Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It, which examines the harrowing events leading up to the killing and the astonishing court case that followed.

