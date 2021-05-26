‘Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It’: Discovery+ Sets Reality Version Of Latest ‘Conjuring’ Film

Warner Bros. turned a lot of heads when they announced their plans to release their entire 2021 slate in movie theaters and on their streaming service HBO Max simultaneously. Initially, these plans were strictly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company has seen movies succeed both on the streaming service and at the box office. Godzilla vs. Kong was a massive success on HBO Max - while also crushing the box office globally. The mid-budget Mortal Kombat also performed ahead of expectations in theaters while also grabbing a lot of attention from household audiences. Although the sample is small, this is plenty of evidence that both the box office and streaming can succeed at the same time, and it appears that Warner Bros. executives are planning on capitalizing on that.