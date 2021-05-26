Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Letter to the editor: Weapons in class endanger teachers

Missoulian
 17 days ago

Thank you, Montana Board of Regents, for making the decision to challenge the portion of House Bill 102 that would allow guns on college campus. The regents must assert their right to determine what is best for the universities and colleges as stated in the Montana Constitution, not legislators. The presence of guns would have greatly complicated security — the prospect of accidents and poor decisions far outweighing any need to defend oneself.

missoulian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Educational Institution#College Board#Campus Security#Montana Board Of Regents#House#Teachers#Weapons#Classroom#Teaching#Legislators#College Campus#Oneself#Accidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Constitution
Related
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Civics education for Montana students must reject fringe thinking

Today’s students are tomorrow’s citizens. We need all Montanans to understand, and care about, the future of our state and nation. We need them to study our founding documents, and understand what makes the United States so exceptional. And we need them to comprehend when our country has fallen short of its lofty goals, and how ordinary citizens and leaders alike have come together to enact change to guarantee we learn from our history and that the same mistakes are not repeated.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Expanding education opportunities for Montana families

Education has been one of the most disrupted sectors by COVID-19. The ripple effects of school closures and remote learning have further put pressure on families and our economy. The Legislature responded by giving more flexibility to students, families, and educators to engage in individualized learning. We began the session...
Montana Stateravallirepublic.com

Montana university system ending on-campus mask requirements

Montana's public university system is no longer requiring that masks be worn on its campuses, although colleges are being asked to still consult with local health officials before changing their policies. State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian on Friday issued a letter to the Board of Regents and other...
Missoula, MTmontanarightnow.com

Students learn skills in agriculture

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana's family farms are in the hands of future generations and one school district is giving their students the hands-on education they need to be successful. Just five minutes outside of Missoula lies a 100-acre farm owned by the Missoula County School District. There, they learn everything...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Tschida's quest to starve government

Brad Tschida’s recent column (May 11) lamenting the plight of those burdened by property taxes was eyebrow-raising. Tschida explained that he didn’t have much direct influence over property taxes as a state representative, so he had to focus on other ways to reduce tax burdens. So what did he do?
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Montana StateKULR8

Catching your student up after virtual learning

MONTANA - While most students are back in the classroom, the impacts from virtual learning still linger. Based on a study from Stanford University, the average students is at least three months behind in math and reading. The study said it could take years to make up for that loss.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

U of M Chimes in on Missoula Mask Mandate

A week ago on May 10th, the Missoula County Health Department declared that masks were no longer required in Missoula County, just recommended. Shortly after, the CDC announced that masking was no longer required for people who have been fully vaccinated. Despite the lifting of the mask mandate, some of the places still requiring masks include, but are not limited to:
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Montana tribes, nonprofits sue over voting laws

Montana tribes and two nonprofits are suing the Secretary of State over two bills they say unconstitutionally infringe on Native Americans’ ability to vote in Montana. The bills being challenged are House Bill 176 and part of House Bill 530, which would respectively end late voter registration on Election Day and put restrictions on ballot collections, a popular tool for Get Out the Vote efforts. Both bills have been signed into law.
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government. The post New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management appeared first on Local News 8.
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Another $8 Million in ARP Funding Coming To Ravalli County

This week, Senator Jon Tester said four counties in Western Montana will share $33 million in additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding, passed earlier this year by the U.S. Congress. It includes $8.5 million for Ravalli County. The money comes from the ARP Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Relief Fund. Missoula County will get the largest amount - $23,230,898, then Ravalli County with $8,508,802, Mineral County with $854,066 and Granite County with $656,331. Statewide, the allocation is over $207 million for the counties.
Montana StateSidney Herald

MSU College of Agriculture seeks nominations for outstanding leaders

Montana State University’s College of Agriculture is seeking nominations for the Outstanding Agricultural Leader award, which will be presented during the annual Celebrate Agriculture Weekend Nov. 12-13 at MSU. The award recognizes individuals, families or businesses that have gone above and beyond for the Montana agricultural industry in the realms...
Montana Statemontanarightnow.com

MSU Billings rescinds mask rule

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University announced they are rescinding the existing mask rule on campus, MSUB announced Monday. The following is a letter from MSUB's COVID-19 Incident Command Team & Chancellor Hicswa:. Dear Campus Community,. Last Friday, Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian sent a memo to all MUS...
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: The Montana Mom Miracle

South Dakota and Idaho do it. Michigan, Mississippi, and Florida have done it for decades. And now, starting this year, Nebraska will too. Montana’s Legislature tried to join the club last session. But Gov. Steve Bullock — and his veto power — got in the way of Montana joining the growing number of states that make cooperation with child support enforcement a condition of food stamp eligibility.
Missoula County, MTMissoulian

Missoula County Public Schools will keep mask policy

Missoula County Public Schools is continuing to follow its school board policy that requires all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in its facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that fully vaccinated people can go without masks in most indoor settings. Despite the announcement,...
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Online-only letter to the editor: No evidence of voter fraud

The 2020 election did not turn out the way it did because of any voter fraud, so why do Trumpublicans continue to insist on the idea that there was wide spread voter fraud in the 2020 elections? If they have evidence of fraud, why are they not sharing that with the nation as a whole? Rudy Giuliani claimed he had evidence, but when pressed to present that evidence in court, he had nothing at all. Lacking any evidence of fraud, what makes Trumpublicans so convinced that they could not have possibly lost that presidential election?
Montana Statenorthernbroadcasting.com

Former Montana Attorney General Spreads Awareness Of Raptor Conservation

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke hopes to float Montana’s rivers on a listening tour as he embarks on running for Congress to represent Montana. The redistricting process for Montana’s second House seat will be done later this year. Traditionally, the Congressional districting has spilt the state along an east-west axis and its anticipated that will likely happen again with current Representative Matt Rosendale running in the east, while Zinke, who is from Whitefish, will likely be running in the west. Before becoming a member of the president Trump’s Cabinet, he served as Montana’s lone Congressman.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Concerns with 'smart meters'

NorthWestern Energy published promotional materials last week about their smart meter upgrade project. Projects like these have resulted in countless assaults on people’s civil liberties across the nation. I would like to voice a few of my concerns regarding their plan to install smart meters. To begin, NorthWestern Energy alerted...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana gov signs legislation shaping grizzly management

Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed two bills reshaping the state’s response to managing grizzly bears. The governor recently signed Senate Bill 98 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, and Senate Bill 337 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta. The bills were two of a number of controversial wildlife bills pushed by Republicans, who hold strong majorities in both chambers, and have been signed into law by their fellow Republican governor.