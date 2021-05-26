Opinion: Community must rise to meet housing need
Regarding the sale of affordable housing complexes ("Missoula clinic looks to sell off affordable housing units," May 19):. My brother is one of the many tenants who live in the Bridge Apartments. The nature of his mental illness has left him on disability and unable to work. He has resided in this apartment building since 2015 and developed a community life there with individuals who, like himself, have found some modicum of normalcy through independent living.missoulian.com