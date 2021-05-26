Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, OR

Letters to the editor for Wednesday, May 26: Treating COVID-19 and insurrections vs. protests

Register-Guard
 18 days ago

Our queen, who holds the golden scepter, once managed the counties' COVID-19 risk levels by reviewing hospitalizations and infection/death rates. Now our queen has moved the target to “population vaccination penetration.” So, we could have zero hospitalizations, zero deaths, zero infections, and if we are below a 70% vaccination penetration, we will stay on a timeout.

www.registerguard.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, OR
Society
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Vaccines
City
Portland, OR
Springfield, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Springfield, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Saving Face#Second Amendment#Letter To The Editor#Protest Riot#Black Lives Matter#Case Law#Deaths#Condemnation#Gun#Misinformation#Treatment#Hospitalizations#Drug Treatments#Eugene Submit#Peer Reviewed Submissions#Writers#United States#Capitol Mall#Springfield Lest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Protests
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Register-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StateKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Lane County, ORKVAL

Churches in Lane County start to relax mask restrictions at Sunday services

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It was the first Sunday since the big change in mask guidance from the CDC, and local churches are already making changes. "We're gonna take the guidance of the CDC and Governor Kate Brown right now, and for those that have been fully vaccinated were not requiring them to wear a mask," said Ryan Green, the lead pastor at City First Church.
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Posted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Lane County, ORRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Sunday: Walk-in shots available until 3 p.m. Sunday

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. There are walk-in vaccinations available at the Lane Events Center mass vaccination clinic Sunday until 3...
Register-Guard

Local groups join forces to tackle hunger as problem grows during the pandemic

To provide our community with important public health information, The Register-Guard is making this content free to read. To support important local journalism such as this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Food insecurity always has been a problem in Lane County and the pandemic has not made it any...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon Statekezi.com

New mask guidance stirs up confusion for businesses

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The new guidelines for mask wearing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow fully vaccinated people to go without wearing a mask in public. However, the state of Oregon has not released specific guidelines for businesses to follow at this time. Many business owners...