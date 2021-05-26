Cancel
Malky Mackay hopeful past is in past after taking Ross County reins

By Independent TV
The Independent
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalky Mackay met up with his ghosts of yesteryear after being appointed manager of Ross County. The 49-year-old former Cardiff Watford and Wigan boss, who stepped down as the Scottish Football Association’s performance director in November after four years in the post during which he was in interim charge of Scotland for a friendly game against Holland, replaces John Hughes who left on Monday despite steering the club to Scottish Premiership safety.

