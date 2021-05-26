Malky Mackay hopeful past is in past after taking Ross County reins

So, if you’re just waking up, Ange Postecoglou is the new Celtic boss. And while it’s exciting news, there’s little doubt he has some work to do with this squad. Bloated in some areas and lean in others, the Bhoys first team has become a strange mish-mash of players. At the very least, there are some quality pieces there, who have either been part of 9IAR, or look like potential prospects for a run in the first-team.