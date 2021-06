Alfie Jones says there was never any doubt in his mind about extending his stay with Hull City when the opportunity arose. Jones joined the Tigers from Southampton at the start of the 2020/21 season, initially signing a one-year deal with an option of a second year. However, the 23-year-old’s impressive displays during the Club’s League One title-winning campaign, in which he played as a centre back and defensive midfielder, brought the offer of a new two-year contract, with an option of a further 12 months, and Jones was delighted to sign.