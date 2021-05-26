4-Day Weather Forecast For Bolivar

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bolivar: Wednesday, May 26: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;