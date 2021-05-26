Cancel
Brookshire, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Brookshire

Brookshire (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Brookshire: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;

Brookshire, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Brookshire, TX
Get weather-ready — Brookshire’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brookshire: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Montgomery County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Walker, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Montgomery; Walker; Waller; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN GRIMES, NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY, SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO, SOUTHEASTERN WALKER, NORTHERN WALLER AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, but light to moderate rainfall will continue for the next hour or so. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Fort Bend; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Southern Liberty; Waller SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Waller, Washington, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Waller; Washington; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...NORTH CENTRAL WHARTON...AUSTIN...SOUTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON...NORTHWESTERN FORT BEND AND SOUTHWESTERN WALLER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 319 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus, moving southeast at 60 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sealy, Brookshire, Bellville, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Shelby, Weimar, Wallis, Simonton, San Felipe, Pattison, Industry, Egypt, New Ulm, Cat Spring, Altair, Frelsburg, Garwood and Rock Island.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Exercise caution if traveling today. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Target Area: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Inland Brazoria; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Waller; Wharton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of south central Texas and southeast Texas, including the following areas, in south central Texas, Coastal Jackson and Inland Jackson. In southeast Texas, Austin, Brazoria Islands, Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Matagorda, Colorado, Fort Bend, Inland Brazoria, Inland Matagorda, Matagorda Islands, Waller and Wharton. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms that have developed this morning have produced rainfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour across portions of Jackson and Matagorda Counties. 6 inches of rain have already fallen over portions of this area. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop across the area today, which will pose a threat of flash flooding. The Watch may need to be expanded or extended across portions of SE Texas depending on how conditions develop during the day.