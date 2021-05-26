Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mentone, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Mentone

Posted by 
Mentone (CA) Weather Channel
Mentone (CA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MENTONE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mentone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Mentone (CA) Weather Channel

Mentone (CA) Weather Channel

Mentone, CA
82
Followers
475
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mentone, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Picnic#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Patchy Fog#Gathering Sizes#Experimentation#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related