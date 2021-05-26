Cancel
Chiloquin, OR

Chiloquin Weather Forecast

Chiloquin (OR) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Chiloquin: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

City
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
Douglas County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson County; Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 611 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Prospect, or 19 miles southwest of Crater Lake, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea to dime size hail are possible with this storm. Small hail could accumulate on roadways, causing sudden slippery conditions. Use caution while driving. Locations impacted include Joseph Stewart State Park, Prospect State Scenic Viewpoint and Prospect. This includes Highway 62 in Oregon between mile markers 34 and 54. When thunder roars, go indoors.
Klamath County, ORweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Klamath Basin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SISKIYOU AND SOUTHERN KLAMATH COUNTIES At 446 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Macdoel, or 25 miles southwest of Klamath Falls. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm had a report of small accumulating hail and large drops with it. Locations impacted include Dorris and Macdoel. This includes US 97 in California between mile markers 40 and 53.
Klamath County, ORweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Scattered thunderstorms on unseasonably dry fuels Friday afternoon and evening .A low pressure system will bring scattered thunderstorms to the areas east of the Cascades and over northern California Friday afternoon and evening. The combination of abundant lightning and fuel conditions that are two to three weeks ahead of normal dryness will make for increased threat of new fire starts. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281...282 284...285 AND 624 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Friday. * Impacts: Lightning and moderate to high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...281...282...284...285 which includes most of central and eastern Siskiyou County and the northwest portion of Modoc County. In South Central OR Fire Zone....624 which includes the majority of Klamath County and the western fringes of Lake County. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 10 mph except erratic wind gusts to 40 mph near any thunderstorms. * Thunderstorms: Isolated to scattered. * Rainfall: Storms will produce some rainfall, but wetting rains are not expected. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Scattered thunderstorms combined with dry fuels create conditions where many fire starts may occur in a short period of time.