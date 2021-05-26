Cancel
Yanceyville, NC

Weather Forecast For Yanceyville

Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
Yanceyville (NC) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Yanceyville: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Rain Showers;

Yanceyville, NC
Tuesday has sun for Yanceyville — 3 ways to make the most of it

(YANCEYVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Yanceyville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.