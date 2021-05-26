Cancel
Central, SC

Central Daily Weather Forecast

Central (SC) Weather Channel
Central (SC) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Central: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight Chance Rain Showers;

Central (SC) Weather Channel

Central (SC) Weather Channel

Central, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Central, SC
Central, SC
Central (SC) Weather Channel

Central is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(CENTRAL, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Central. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.