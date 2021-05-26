Cancel
Eddyville, KY

Eddyville Daily Weather Forecast

Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Eddyville: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

