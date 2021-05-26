Belington Daily Weather Forecast
Here's the forecast for the next four days in Belington: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night;