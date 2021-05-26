Daily Weather Forecast For Clintwood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clintwood: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Areas Of Drizzle;