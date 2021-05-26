Cancel
Clintwood, VA

Daily Weather Forecast For Clintwood

Clintwood (VA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Clintwood: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Areas Of Drizzle;

Clintwood, VA
Get weather-ready — Clintwood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Clintwood: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Rain Showers; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Buchanan County, VAweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 03:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.