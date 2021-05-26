Cancel
Lumberton, MS

Lumberton Daily Weather Forecast

Lumberton (MS) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lumberton: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

Lumberton, MS
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Lumberton, MS
