Weather Forecast For Coldwater

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Coldwater: Wednesday, May 26: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;