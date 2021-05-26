Cancel
Clinton, MA

Clinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Clinton (MA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Clinton: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Clinton, MA
3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Clinton

(CLINTON, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clinton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Southern Worcester STRONG THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPING At 529 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dudley, or 17 miles south of Worcester, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Killingly, Webster, Southbridge, Burrillville, Oxford, Uxbridge, Charlton, Dudley, Glocester, Putnam, Thompson, Douglas, Woodstock and Pomfret.