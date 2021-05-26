Daily Weather Forecast For Lamesa

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN BORDEN...NORTHWESTERN HOWARD...EASTERN MARTIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stanton, or 12 miles northeast of Greenwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lenorah, Luther, Tarzan, Courtney, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Knott, Vealmoor and Stanton Municipal Aiport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 147 and 182. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH