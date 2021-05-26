Cancel
Lamesa, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Lamesa

Lamesa (TX) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamesa: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;

Lamesa (TX) Weather Channel

Lamesa, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Martin; Midland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHWESTERN BORDEN...NORTHWESTERN HOWARD...EASTERN MARTIN AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 459 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stanton, or 12 miles northeast of Greenwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Spring, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lenorah, Luther, Tarzan, Courtney, Big Spring McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, Knott, Vealmoor and Stanton Municipal Aiport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 147 and 182. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Borden County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Borden, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Borden; Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL BORDEN AND EASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 841 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Lamesa Municipal Airport, or 10 miles east of Lamesa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Hancock, Key and Arvana. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Andrews County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN ECTOR...EASTERN ANDREWS...NORTHERN MIDLAND...EASTERN GAINES...WESTERN BORDEN...WESTERN HOWARD...MARTIN AND DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM CDT At 933 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welch to near Midland. Movement was east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Midland, Lamesa, Ackerly, Greenwood, Stanton, Lomax, Lenorah, Welch, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Patricia, Arvana, Hancock, Midland Airpark, McKenzie Lake, Knott, Vealmoor, Stanton Municipal Aiport, Tarzan and Sparenberg. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 135 and 173. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for western Texas.
Dawson County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTY At 900 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Lamesa Municipal Airport, or 12 miles east of Lamesa, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez, Hancock, Key and Arvana. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH