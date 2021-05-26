Cancel
Bound Brook, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For Bound Brook

Posted by 
Bound Brook (NJ) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Bound Brook: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Bound Brook, NJ
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

