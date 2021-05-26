Cancel
Grain Valley, MO

Grain Valley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Grain Valley: Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 27: Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Grain Valley, MO
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Grain Valley's 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grain Valley: Friday, May 14: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.