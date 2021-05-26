Cancel
Blountsville, AL

Blountsville Weather Forecast

Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel
Blountsville (AL) Weather Channel
Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Blountsville: Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Blountsville

(BLOUNTSVILLE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Blountsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!