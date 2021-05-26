Sun forecast for Iowa — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lebleu Settlement around 1145 AM CDT. Fenton around 1155 AM CDT. Buller around 1205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lacassine. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 38 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN