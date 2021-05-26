Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Sun forecast for Iowa — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(IOWA, LA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Iowa, LA
141
Followers
463
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Iowa, LA
City
Sun, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#The Sun#Nws Data#Face#Picnic#Risk Levels#Inspiration#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Iowa’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Iowa: Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Louisiana Stateyourconroenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa (LA) Weather Channel

Friday sun alert in Iowa — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(IOWA, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Iowa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Iowa, LAkadn.com

Storm damage reported in Jeff Davis Parish

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff office is handling emergency calls on Ava lane in Iowa, where several travel trailers have been turned over due to the storm. Right now officials are unsure its a result of atornado or high winds. Trees and power lines also down in some areas. Roads...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Iowa, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lebleu Settlement around 1145 AM CDT. Fenton around 1155 AM CDT. Buller around 1205 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lacassine. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 38 and 52. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 940 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Calcasieu Parish, LAKPLC TV

Downed power line in Calcasieu River

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A power line is semi-submerged in the Calcasieu River near the Old Ferry Road Boat Launch, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. According to Cpl. Zachery Meche, there is a downed power line in the Caclasieu River across from the Old Ferry...