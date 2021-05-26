Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Help! My Coworker Always Asks for Advice—Then Ignores It

By Megan Greenwel
Wired
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a coworker who always asks my advice on navigating situations at work. Sometimes it’s about working with clients, sometimes about tricky relationships in the office, sometimes more general career stuff. She can be anxious about these things, and her requests for advice often require long discussions. I consider this coworker my friend, and I’m happy to help, but she never actually takes the advice I give! Then she comes back to complain about the outcome. And asks for even more advice. I don’t know why she’s even asking because she’s never going to listen. It’s not that I think my advice is always right—I don’t even know what I’m doing half the time, much less what anyone else should do—but seeing it ignored every time is annoying. Should I tell her to go ask someone else?

www.wired.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coworker#Fitness Trackers#Tech#Important People#Happy People#Family Relationships#Human Relationships#Arecibo Observatory#Advice#Sort#Honesty#Random Internet Bozos#Tricky Relationships#Navigating Situations#False Bravado#Dear Ooo#Actual Directives#Reviews#Validation#Best Headphones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Science
Related
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: Good advice: Honesty, respect, practice

I think I am in love with my brother’s wife. She and I spend a lot of time together shopping, going out together, staying in and watching movies together. She is a very attractive woman. She has no idea that I am a lesbian. No one in my family has. My problem is that my brother works nights and my sister-in-law has invited me to spend the night at their house on more than one occasion. I have accepted a few times and each time I have been tempted to approach her. I have not yet done anything to express my physical attraction to her but my resolve is weakening.
PodcastTODAY.com

Need advice? Try our 'Asking for a Friend' column!

We all need a helping hand once in a while, and TMRWxTODAY is here to help with our weekly "Asking for a Friend" column from Caroline Moss. Moss is the host of "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It!," a product-recommendation podcast produced by Forever35, and the co-author of "Hey Ladies!," a novel about a fictitious group of friends and the emails they send over the course of one year. Now with her "Asking for a Friend" column, she's helping people get the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive.
Healthdailyinfographic.com

What “Self Care” Actually Means

There was a time not long ago when I cluttered my schedule with a bunch of stuff to do. It was so tight that so frequently I forgot to save time for…you know, lunch! So I usually ended up having lunch while working, or working while having lunch…I still don’t know what that was.
RelationshipsPost-Bulletin

Life is life, and sometimes stuff happens

A comment said by my kids quite often is, “You work too much,” or “Why do you have to always work.” Often the comment is made with a bit of a snarly tone, and for the hundredth time an explanation is needed sharing the difference between going to work and working from home. Of course, it appears that all one does is work when we don’t actually get up and go to a building to do our jobs. I get that.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

5 Steps to Stop Being a People Pleaser

People pleasers rely on the approval of others to feel good about themselves. Steps to stop people pleasing include letting values drive decision making, practicing saying no, and not over-apologizing. People pleasing behavior can be changed while maintaining respect for oneself and others. Humanity is still intact (for the most...
Relationship AdviceVogue

Do We Have To Put A Label On Our Relationships?

The only thing worse than third wheeling is fifth wheeling. I know this because the other night I was out with my brother and his girlfriend and also my cousin and his girlfriend. Which meant each time we walked down pavements too narrow for three people I ended up tailing behind one of the couples like a spare part. Everyone made the effort to turn around and loop me into the conversations I was struggling to follow. My cousin spoke about how good at running his girlfriend is, how she passed One Direction’s Niall Horan the other day on one of her weekly marathons. My brother and his girlfriend laughed about the socially distanced date they went on during the winter, which involved tomato soup on a wet bench, and how they both thought: “I can tell I really like you because there’s not many people who would make this worth it.”
LaptopsPosted by
BoardingArea

I Need YOUR Help and Advice, Please!

We often receive helpful emails and blog comments from our readers advising us of post tips or mileage runs others may find helpful. And now I wonder if you have good ideas for a situation I often encounter. I frequently use my 2019 Apple MacBook Pro during flights. It’s a...
Family Relationshipsimperialbeachnewsca.com

The Grandmother I Always Wanted: Help Them Remember

On a recent trip to Florida to visit family and celebrate my birthday and Mother’s Day, I had my first experience picking blueberries. Having never seen blueberry fields, I had imagined small plants, slightly bigger than strawberry plants, requiring a stooped position to cultivate. However, the 6’ bushes atop rows of raised beds with narrow trenches on either side to collect water made the collecting quite pleasant.
Relationship Advicetinybuddha.com

Why “Find Your Purpose” is Bad Advice and What to Do Instead

“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” ~Pablo Picasso. I was fifty-two when I found my purpose. I wasn’t even looking. It literally just smacked me upside the head. That’s a funny thing about life. It throws things your way, and you either grab them and run with them or you turn a blind eye and walk on by.
JobsWired

Help! How Do I Make Friends When My Coworkers Are Behind a Screen?

I love working remotely, but I feel more isolated than ever. How do I make friends with my coworkers? My company switched to remote work during the pandemic, and no one is in a hurry to go back to the office anytime soon. That means I get to work from home for a while yet, but with friends leaving and new people starting remotely, how do I reach out to them, or stay close to my current work friends?
thefreshloaf.com

Want to see my data? Ask me questions? Offer opinion? Any advice?

Log in or register to post comments Printer-friendly version. I have only one question, what is your interpretation of your data?. Or to put it another way, what would you teach us?. I tried to buy some of your bread the other day, but it sold out so quickly I...
Healthinspiredhumans.pub

The #1 Self-Help Advice: Stop Reading Self-Help Articles

When you see an article such as “Here’s Why Being Yourself is Bad Advice” or “Do This [random thing] and It Will Change Your Life” or the endless “7 habits” and “6 traits” listicles about successful, unsuccessful, happy, and miserable people or, my personal favorite, “X mind hacks” to achieve this or that — when you see those articles, what do you think will happen when you click? What is the best possible thing they can give you?
Career Development & Advicehot967.fm

Five Passive Aggressive Phrases People Use in Work Emails

Social distancing has left us doing even more work over email. Have you ever wondered if one of your emails came off petty or passive-aggressive?. Sometimes it’s necessary because being blunt would be worse. But here are five things people say in work emails that can come across as rude, even if you don’t mean it that way . . .
JobsLifehacker

Your Dream Job Is a Farce (and How to Be Happy at Work Without 'Enmeshment')

There’s a notion being sold and perpetuated, as our jobs have become increasingly entangled with our personal identities: The idea is that work isn’t so much a means to an end (of paying bills, putting food on the table, and financing our lives), but rather a way to live out our passions and realize our dreams for 40-plus hours a week. It’s a phenomenon that psychologists refer to as “enmeshment,” and it involves increasingly blurry lines between the self, work, and personal identity.
Jobsthecentraltrend.com

Expectations are always present in my life

I have high expectations for everything. I set expectations for how my day will go and find that I am always so disappointed. I realized this a few weeks ago. And if we’re being honest, it has changed a lot in my life. I used to plan out my whole...
TechnologyPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Be My Eyes: Connect & Make a Difference in a Blind Person’s Life

In my early twenties I lived on the third floor of an apartment building that housed a group of young adults who were attending the local school for the blind. They were wild. My roommates and I would hear them running down the open air hallways at top speed at random times of the day and night. I don't think they could have fallen over the side but I mean it's the third floor AND they can't see anything!