When to Reply on Social Media—and When to Not

The last year has been a daunting challenge for many people as the ongoing pandemic and social justice issues have torn our society apart. People have turned to news outlets hoping to learn information as to how the future will unfold, however, with the politicization of nearly every event taking place, it has become extremely harder for people to identify what source is telling the truth. Yasmin Tavakoli is a rising social advocate that has held strong this past year, conducting factual discussions about Covid-19 through her series, Talks with Yasmin. She has been a major disruptor in the online news community with her series, as she shares factual discussions with influential figures about various topics, including the pandemic. She discusses major events like the pandemic with doctors, social advocates, politicians, political pundits, city officials, business owners, and many more. Although Talks with Yasmin was initially started on her Instagram, the booming popularity of her series as evidenced by skyrocketing engagement and a plethora of new followers has transitioned into podcasts that are available on Spotify and iTunes.