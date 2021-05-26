Cancel
Helena, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For East. Helena

East Helena (MT) Weather Channel
East Helena (MT) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Helena: Wednesday, May 26: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

East Helena (MT) Weather Channel

East Helena (MT) Weather Channel

East Helena, MT
Helena, MT
East Helena (MT) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — East. Helena’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Helena: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Light rain likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then light rain during night; Thursday, May 20: Light rain in the day; while light rain then rain and snow likely during night; Friday, May 21: Rain and snow in the day; while light rain likely then chance rain and snow during night;
Montana State
Alt 101.5

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Glacier County, MT

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches possible. Highest accumulations will be at and above pass level. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. The Winter Storm Watch does not include the Helena Valley and the Lincoln area. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Broadwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER COUNTIES At 411 PM MDT, radar indicated thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 18 miles northeast of Helena to 7 miles east of East Helena. Movement was east at 10 mph. Gusty winds in excess of 30 mph and lightning will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Canyon Ferry Lake This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 53 and 54 When thunder roars, go indoors.