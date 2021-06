After a year of hardship, celebrations and political action are needed by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community more than ever—and that includes the annual celebration of Pride Month. Pride Month commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan when LGBTQ+ people and their allies stood up against the police harassment of those within the community. It also emphasizes that those who identify within the community can have pride, and not shame, in being who they are and loving whom they love.