Lonoke, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Lonoke

Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
Lonoke (AR) Weather Channel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Lonoke: Wednesday, May 26: Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 27: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;

