Holden, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Holden

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Holden: Wednesday, May 26: Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Monday sun alert in Holden — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HOLDEN, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Holden’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Holden: Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...