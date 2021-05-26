Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

What will we wish we had done to stop America's culture war?

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcZA4_0aBuAu3g00
© Getty Images

While in the Navy, I spent some time participating in war games. We simulated geopolitical and military scenarios and then had experienced leaders from within and outside government play roles from the president on down. They made decisions to address the circumstances presented, with the goals of protecting America and supporting its interests. An opposing team acted on behalf of other nations and groups.

My experience with war gaming was that it didn’t provide answers, but insights. I became convinced that when someone in an important role dismisses a proposed action as too difficult, politically unpalatable or because it had never been done before, two questions should be asked: First, if the worst thing happens in this scenario and you look back in retrospect, what are you going to wish you had done to prevent it? Second, will any of the choices that you’re dismissing as too hard, politically unacceptable or unproven look different later?

As I watch the Republican Party move toward stoking the fires of a culture war in our country, I find myself wondering what the results of that war could look like in just a few years. What will we wish we had done today?

I think many of our religious, spiritual and philosophical leaders will regret not having done more to help us abandon the battlefield by encouraging and practicing greater inclusivity and tolerance. Christian leaders, in particular, will have to ask themselves if they did enough to oppose American Christian nationalism. Did they rise in respectful opposition to leaders and church members who use a literal interpretation of the Bible to frighten people into demonizing others whose actions did them no harm?

Judges and lawyers may well wish they had resisted weaponizing the Constitution and misusing the rule of law to address cultural and religious differences. These differences are often the battle cries in our war. Did they preside over an already litigious society going too far? Did they do enough to protect personal choices that have no impact on others from government involvement? Did they defend both one’s right to believe anything and just as vigorously the necessary limitations on bringing one’s beliefs into the public square and imposing them on others?

Corporate leaders, shareholders and the wealthy may reflect on their support for “reform” efforts such as conscious capitalism and be disappointed that they didn’t do more. Did they really think that encouraging greater social responsibility and voluntary restraint would be sufficient to temper capitalism’s excesses? In retrospect, will they wish they had partnered with the government to provide sufficient laws, rules, regulations and institutions to encourage the best and limit the worst in capitalist behaviors?

Some current and former military members have used the credibility of their service, and the trust that was given them, to try to provide advantage to one side or another in this culture war. I think they will wish they hadn’t become combatants but, instead, had acted as peacemakers, examples and advocates for civility, mutual respect, personal dignity, the rule of law, consensus and compromise.

I’ll be surprised if many of our politicians don’t deeply regret their wins at any cost, their end-justifies-the-means, power-seeking behavior. I also think they’ll wish they had respectfully disagreed and demonstrated leadership when facing constituents who demanded they support actions that were guided by fantasy, not facts, and narrow ideology, not the shared values that a diverse, free, self-governing people must have.

Many intellectual, think tank, academic and government leaders are trying to help us understand what got us into this war and proposing policy changes that, if enacted and sustained, can get us out of it. Will they regret that they limited themselves to the “art of the possible,” incremental, proposals? A few years from now, will they lament that what we really needed was fundamental change in our societal values and systems of politics, economics, education and use of technology, sustained by leadership and support from the bottom up?

Many of today’s responsible gun owners may well wish they had raised a voice in opposition to those who argue that largely unconstrained lethal weapon possession is a right of every American that the government must show cause to deny. They may yet truly regret the violence that so many guns in the hands of so many makes possible.

It’s hard to imagine the media personalities who are the cheerleaders of our cultural conflict feeling regret. The disrespect some of them show for truth and the ideas and perspective of others is a gasoline they pour on the fires of this war. These individuals show no sign of caring about or feeling responsible for the damage they do, so I wonder if remorse is beyond them. We need to stop rewarding them for such behavior.

President Biden may well regret limiting himself to traditional approaches in promoting national healing and greater unity. He may wish he had given the American people a shock — a real wake-up call — making it clear that if we don’t disengage from this battle with one another now, we’ll all have much to lose, and soon. He could remind us that circumstances in our country can get far worse, and their improvement afterward is not assured. Today, he can lead in creating the time and space for Americans to pause, reflect and make the choice to stop the culture war, listen and re-engage with one another.

The president could call upon us all to start building community and participating as citizens in ways that we must invent. He can point us to the tasks of rebalancing our self-governance, economic system and more. The fact that no president since Abraham Lincoln has asked Americans to undertake anything close to such an effort should not deter Biden, if he grasps the moment. I hope that he does. I hope he asks us to start doing what really will be necessary to heal America — and I hope he asks us to do it now.

John J. Grossenbacher retired in 2003 as U.S. Navy vice admiral and commander of the U.S. Naval Submarine Forces, following a 33-year naval career. He directed the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory for 10 years, overseeing scientific and engineering research in nuclear and other energy resources, the environment and homeland security.

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Culture#Culture Change#Us Politics#The Republican Party#U S Navy#Wish#War Games#Conscious Capitalism#Truth#Personal Dignity#People#Americans#Capitalist Behaviors#Fundamental Change#Respectful Opposition#Civility#Narrow Ideology#War Gaming#Christian Leaders#Personal Choices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
FestivalWashington Examiner

What do we owe our war dead?

In a year fraught with emotion as we withdraw from Afghanistan, we may ask ourselves this Memorial Day: What do we owe our war dead?. Memorial Day is not about the living or even the veterans who died peaceably in their beds, whose service is commemorated on Armistice Day in November. Memorial Day, formerly Decoration Day, is about those who fell in combat. President Ronald Reagan observed, “We see these soldiers in our mind as old and wise. … But most of them were boys when they died, and they gave up two lives — the one they were living and the one they would have lived.” How do we commemorate that double sacrifice? The question is harder to answer this year.
MinoritiesBattalion Texas AM

We can’t keep whitewashing America’s history

The Texas legislature has had one eventful session. If you have not been paying attention or are just plain tired of the constant wave of bad news that comes from Texas Republicans, you are not at fault at all. The bills passed so far include one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, the passing of permitless carry for handguns and a bill to withdraw state funding from sports teams that don’t play the national anthem at games. Now, the latest attack is on our education system with Republicans banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in schools be- cause, well, why not?
ImmigrationWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

We need a culture that cherishes life

The composition of the current Supreme Court, like the court that adjudicated Roe v. Wade, has six of the nine justices nominated by Republican presidents. The outcome could re-establish the principle of the sanctity of life. The state supreme courts will need to re-establish this principle also, i.e., before laws could have an effect on saving the lives of the unborn.
Harvey Weinsteinlareviewofbooks.org

Can We Only Wish What We Must?

WERE BERNIE MADOFF, Harvey Weinstein, and Lori Loughlin morally responsible for their misdeeds? Did they deserve to be punished? “No” and “no,” says Gregg Caruso. “Yes” and “yes,” says Daniel Dennett. These two professors of philosophy — Caruso at SUNY and Dennett at Tufts — engage in a spirited debate exploring multiple aspects of free will, moral responsibility, and punishment in their co-authored book Just Deserts, which grew out of a 2018 conversation at a rooftop bar in Beirut. In the book, Dennett and Caruso forcefully defend their opposing viewpoints, and the reader becomes engrossed in the twists and turns of the competing arguments.
Wahkiakum County, WAwaheagle.com

We've done the best job of defeating slavery

No! Absolutely not. This writer was not “insulted” as your headline claimed. Enraged perhaps, disappointed certainly; but it was the people of this community who were insulted by the AP article in question. A bolt from the Stygian depths of Critical Race Theory, this hit-piece finds white people intrinsically domineering, oppressive and totally incapable of recognizing or dealing with this insidious iteration of “original sin.”
MinoritiesIbj.com

Dana Black: America is divided—it always has been

Our nation’s deep history demonstrates we have always been divided. We tell ourselves that, as Americans, we are one people. The reality is, we are a collection of different types of people from varying backgrounds, ethnicities and cultures. This fundamentally simplistic understanding is the beginning of national unification. Often, Americans...
EconomyCentre Daily

America’s ginormously wealthy are the biggest freeloaders we’ve got | Opinion

A few words about the makers and the takers. That, as you may recall, was the formulation once favored by Fox “News” and other organs of the political right to describe the dynamic between those at the top of the economic pyramid and those at the bottom. The poor — characterized as scavenging animals by more than one conservative — were said to contribute nothing to our society, while mooching off their financial betters.
Politicsdfl3cd.org

The right wing’s ‘culture war’ is built on a mountain of lies

“The culture war” is so familiar I don’t need to explainwhat it is. It has been part of the Republican Party’s rhetorical repertoire since at least Robert Taft’s time. What most people do not understand, however, is nearly every moment in which “the culture war” flares up—over abortion, guns, sexuality, etc.—is rooted in a lie. If more people understood the centrality of lying to “the culture war,” more might understand the goal of the GOP’s “cultural war” repertoire is making some Americans seem illegitimate.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

How we leave Afghanistan could restore America’s reputation

As former diplomats and participants in the task force that organized the 1975 evacuation of South Vietnam, we want to underscore the points made by Krish O’Mara Vignarajah in her June 9 Wednesday Opinion commentary, “Our Afghan allies’ lives must be prioritized.” Without proper planning, the outflow of people from Afghanistan in the event of the likely Taliban takeover will become a major international humanitarian crisis.
Minoritiesdnyuz.com

Is there an uncontroversial way to teach America’s racist history?

If you follow politics at all, you’ve likely encountered phrases and terms such as “critical race theory” or “anti-racism” recently. There’s a debate raging over the history and legacy of American racism and how to teach it in schools. The current iteration of this debate (and there have been many) stretches back to 2019, when the New York Times published the 1619 Project, but it evolved into a kind of moral panic in the post-Trump universe, in part because it’s great fodder for right-wing media.
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Opinion: What Are We Memorializing?

[Disclaimer: The views expressed in opinion pieces on the Prescott eNews website are solely those of the authors. These opinions do not necessarily represent those of the staff of Prescott eNews or its publisher.]. An embassy is a nation’s face to the world. An American embassy is American territory, the...
Politicstouchstoneconnect.com

GOODBYE AMERICA?

Goodbye America! (originally posted 3/28/20 with one update) The Pied Piper of Hamelin is, whether true or not, instructive. The Pied Piper led the young and naive away from the security of their homes and families to who knows where? Today, the young in America have no recollection, and very little knowledge, if any, of their heritage. The Pilgrims and Puritans who came to America in the 1600’s were seeking religious liberty and opportunity to prosper and escape the feudal system of Europe as well as the tyrannical monarchies from which it was virtually impossible to elevate your economic and social status above that station to which you were born.
Entertainmentsapeople.com

Review of Helen Zille’s #Stay Woke Go Broke: Why South Africa Won’t Survive America’s Culture Wars

Whatever one thinks of Helen Zille – and I think highly of her – no-one could suggest that she is behind the curve… writes MARTIN PLAUT. While politicians in Britain and the USA are only gradually coming to terms with the problem of “woke” politics, she has been highlighting the issue for years. Now these thoughts have been synthesised into this book.
PoliticsUnion Leader

Newt Gingrich: NH is right to end Critical Race Theory poisoning schools

IN 1978, I won my first election to Congress, replacing a pro-segregation Democrat. The first day in office, I co-sponsored a bill to make Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a national holiday. I believed strongly in Rev. King’s vision because it echoed the vision of some of America’s greatest...