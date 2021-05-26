Cancel
Paysend Raises $125 Million to Accelerate Its Global Expansion

By Bilal Jafar
financemagnates.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaysend, a fintech company based in the UK, today announced that it has secured $125 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate the company’s global expansion. According to an official announcement, the latest funding round was led by One Peak along with participation from Infravia Growth Capital, Hermes GPE, and others. The mobile-based payments platform is planning to expand its team to launch innovative fintech products.

www.financemagnates.com
