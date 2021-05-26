Wednesday has sun for Brownfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...SOUTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...WESTERN LYNN EASTERN COCHRAN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...YOAKUM AND SOUTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 753 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Morton to 8 miles southeast of Lehman to near Plains to 6 miles west of Denver City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Morton, Sundown, Anton, Tokio, Enochs, Locketville, Whitharral, Pep, Lehman, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH