Wednesday has sun for Brownfield — 3 ways to make the most of it

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Terry The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Kent County in northwestern Texas Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Lynn County in northwestern Texas Dickens County in northwestern Texas Garza County in northwestern Texas Southern Floyd County in northwestern Texas East central Terry County in northwestern Texas Crosby County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Motley County in northwestern Texas Southern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 931 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Cotton Center to near Downtown Lubbock to 8 miles north of New Moore, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lubbock, Slaton, Post, Floydada, Abernathy, Tahoka, Crosbyton, Spur, Matador, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Wolfforth, Shallowater, Idalou, Ralls, Petersburg, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon and Cotton Center. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH