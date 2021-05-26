Daily Weather Forecast For Doniphan
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Doniphan: Wednesday, May 26: Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night; Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;mp.newsbreakapp.com