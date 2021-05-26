Cancel
Video Games

15 Best Switch Open World Games

By Eoin Black
culturedvultures.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something special about open world games. The idea that an entire universe is at your fingertips to explore, with no restrictions on where you go or what you do, is a liberating feeling that only video games can deliver. That’s why we’ve ranked some of the best open world Switch games of all time.

Video GamesNintendo World Report

Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World (Switch) Review

Monster World IV returns virtually unchanged despite 3D visuals. Monster World IV was, for a long time, a mystifying, Japan-only Sega Genesis game. It came out in 1994, featured nice spritework and good platforming, with a little bit of a Metroidvania twist. Eventually, the game came west, first on Wii Virtual Console and then on other download platforms. There was much rejoicing because, well, Monster World IV is a good game. Since then, we’ve had somewhat of a series revolution, between the excellent Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake and the stellar new entry Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. In response, a team led by the original game’s creator Ryuichi Nishizawa set out to remake Monster World IV and the end result is Wonder Boy - Asha in Monster World.
PC Gamer

Rumor: The next Sonic game may be open world and include 'ubisoft towers'

Sega's recent Sonic the Hedgehog livestream showcased various projects in the works, like a remaster of Sonic Colors called Sonic Colors: Ultimate that will be coming to PC as an Epic Store exclusive on September 7. The stream ended with a 30-second teaser of Sonic running through a forest as various digital effects flew off his feet, leaving a glowing trail that formed a circular pattern seen from above. It's a new game from Sonic Team coming to PC in 2022, and that's all we know about it for sure.
Earth Defense Force: World Brothers review for Nintendo Switch

Sometimes, all a game has to be is big guns and even bigger monsters to use them on. The Earth Defense Force series has coasted off that simple premise for years, and I happily indulge every time a new entry in the series comes along. Being a regular boots-on-the-ground soldier or a fast-moving armored warrior with heavy weaponry and thousands of giant bugs and aliens to eradicate has been the foundation of an endlessly enjoyable formula for the franchise. Only a couple of entries in the series dared to stray from the norms and introduce new elements — Insect Armageddon and Iron Rain. While both games are enjoyable co-op playgrounds, their more Western flair and altered game mechanics left a sour taste in the mouths of a lot of fans. The latest spin-off, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, may look like it’s going in an equally unfaithful direction with the insane new art style, but don’t be fooled — this is a game by EDF fans and for EDF fans.
Steam Discounts Open-World Games During a Short Sale

Steam runs sales pretty frequently, and occasionally enough, those are themed around different franchises, genres, or other things to group games together. This weekend, Valve’s turned its focus to the open-world games offered on Steam with a bunch of them such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption II discounted right now. The sale is only live until May 31st, however, so you’ll want to make sure you claim whatever you want from the sale sooner rather than earlier so that you don’t miss out.
PC Gamer

The best World of Warcraft Classic addons

Looking for the best WoW Classic addons? With the release of Burning Crusade Classic, you may have decided to take the plunge back into Blizzard's old-school MMO. And while World of Warcraft is still going strong, the original user interface leaves a lot to be desired. Luckily, there are a number of addons that clean things up a bit.
Creative Bloq

The best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals in June 2021

Looking for Nintendo Joy-Con deals so you can finally add or replace a Nintendo Switch controller? Joy-Con prices might be quite a bit more than you anticipated, but we're here to help. The Nintendo Switch has been the hottest console of the past year (at least until the PS5 and Xbox Series X turned up to spoil things), but it's not exactly cheap and neither are its controllers.
FanSided

Nintendo Switch: New game releases in June 2021

As we head into June and approach E3, there’s probably one thing on every Nintendo Switch owner’s mind. Will the Nintendo Switch Pro be announced?. There are tons of rumors regarding the upgraded console, but that’s all they are right now, rumors. So for now, we keep chugging on with the regular Nintendo Switch, which sees a good amount of games release next month.
Sony Bend Studio is Developing a New Open-World Game

Days Gone developer Sony Bend Studio is developing a new open-world game, news confirmed by PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst over on the PS Blog. “Bend Studio is working on a very exciting new IP that they’re very, very passionate about,” Hulst said. “They’re building on the deep open-world systems that they developed with Days Gone. So I’m really happy for Bend Studio.”
Prime Day Switch Deals: Best Nintendo Switch Discounts So Far

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (June 21-22, to be exact), and that's great news for Nintendo Switch owners (or prospective buyers) looking to pick up some new games and gear. It's a safe bet that there will be plenty of Prime Day Switch deals, including discounts on first-party exclusives, useful accessories, and possibly even Switch consoles themselves. You can also count on deals on Nintendo collectibles, toys, and other merch. Between Prime Day and the myriad other anti-Prime Day sales that will be running at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target, you're about to have a fantastic opportunity to stock up on all of the Nintendo things on your wishlist.
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX breaking onto Switch on June 22nd

Merge Games and Janken Games have dated the long-awaited return of Alex Kidd with the remaster of his very first game, Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – June 22nd. The remake adds new levels, changes up boss battles, and features myriad other alterations, while the original game from 1986 is also included for purists.
The Independent

10 best Nintendo Switch games for every type of player

The Nintendo Switch is an immensely versatile games console. Besides its physical form meaning that you can easily play it on the move as well as plug it into your TV and enjoy it on the big screen, it also has a plethora of different games to ensure there’s truly something for every taste. With the 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch Pro launching later this year, there’s no better time to dive into the console’s best games.That means it can be intimidating to know where to begin if you’ve just purchased a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch lite. Fortunately, there’s one fairly...
Monster taming game Coromon announced for Switch

During today’s Indie Live Expo 2021 broadcast, Freedom Games and TRAGsoft revealed that the monster taming game Coromon is on the way to Switch. Fans will be able to pick up the title in 2022. Here’s plenty of information about Coromon:. Coromon is a modern monster taming game with retro...