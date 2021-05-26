15 Best Switch Open World Games

Sometimes, all a game has to be is big guns and even bigger monsters to use them on. The Earth Defense Force series has coasted off that simple premise for years, and I happily indulge every time a new entry in the series comes along. Being a regular boots-on-the-ground soldier or a fast-moving armored warrior with heavy weaponry and thousands of giant bugs and aliens to eradicate has been the foundation of an endlessly enjoyable formula for the franchise. Only a couple of entries in the series dared to stray from the norms and introduce new elements — Insect Armageddon and Iron Rain. While both games are enjoyable co-op playgrounds, their more Western flair and altered game mechanics left a sour taste in the mouths of a lot of fans. The latest spin-off, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, may look like it’s going in an equally unfaithful direction with the insane new art style, but don’t be fooled — this is a game by EDF fans and for EDF fans.