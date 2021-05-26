Why One of the World’s Great Chefs Walked Away From Restaurants

Ernest Hemingway, born in the last year of the 19th century, seemed to embody the kind of gruff masculinity that John Wayne would’ve looked up to. In pictures, he looks like he wore sweaters made of brillo pads. He participated in three wars. He had strong opinions about all kinds of things—guns, fine art, boxing, European cities—and was always up at dawn, claiming to have seen every sunrise since he’d been born. He was never happier than when hunting or fishing, really anything murderous. He survived two plane crashes in two consecutive days and after the second was believed dead, until he emerged from the jungle holding a bunch of bananas and a bottle of gin, Time magazine would report later, “battered but unbowed.”